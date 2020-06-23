Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu has vowed that no rapists in Ogun State would go unpunished, as the state would do everything possible to deal ruthlessly with culprits that perpetrate such criminal and sinful act.

Justice Dipeolu stated this at the official Commissioning of The Magistrate Court, Ido-Oke, Igbesa Land, Ado-Odo/Ota, Local Government Area of the State.

She said that the increase in rape cases in the country has become worrisome, which made some groups in the country calling on the government to declare a state of emergency on the rape cases across the country.

“Raping has become a global phenomenon, the appalling side of rape in our clime has to do with the recklessness of the perpetrators, lacklustre response of justice administrators and absence of institutional supportive system to help the victims”, Justice Dipeolu said

She said that newly built Magistrate Court in the Area would also bring justice closer to the people and to avert jungle justice, noting that the Magistrate Court was built in the spirit of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and a way of giving back to the society.

She added that due to the enormous workload of the existing Magistrate Courts, sometimes, there were incidents of delay in the adjudication of cases, as parties had to wait for a long time before the conclusion of their cases.

Justice Dipeolu further said proper administration of justice could not be achieved without new courts were built or gotten and new Magistrates were appointed.

She said that the State government had been able to appoint more Magistrates to help reduce the workload on the existing ones, noting that its on the verge of appointing more Chief Magistrates due to the shortage in that cadre.

She, therefore, requested the cooperation of all Stakeholders in the Administration of Justice to ensure proper implementation of the Seven-Point Agenda of its administration, saying that all hands must put on deck to sustain the court, especially the Police who need to give the court an Orderly and a Prosecutor and security for the Magistrate’s quarters.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Olu of Idi-Oke Kingdom, Igbesa Land, HRM. Oba Muhammed Saheed Ifalohun Odusanya said the Commissioning of the Magistrate Court could not become reality without the support of the State Chief Judge and its teams.

Oba Odusanya said that the development of any country or state could be achieved through a meaningful contribution from individuals and group of individuals.

“It is our collective responsibility to move this country forward and build it to the world standard through our meaningful contributions, either by individuals or group of individuals and through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)”, Oba Odusanya said

He then appreciated the State government, Judiciary, Ministry of Justice, individual and collective contribution of the staffs of Judiciary for the support given towards the completion of the court, saying the court was built to the normal standard.

