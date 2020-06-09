Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has debunked reports of a cold war between himself and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Recall that all political groups within APC in Lagos were dissolved, leading to speculations that the party leader was in a cold war with the former Osun State governor.

The Mandate Group and the Justice Forum, the two most powerful groups, no longer exist, according to a communique issued by the party leaders in the state after a meeting on Tuesday.

However, Asiwaju Tinubu’s media aide, Mr. Tunde Rahman, in a statement on Tuesday, said the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, the highest decision-making body within APC in Lagos State, passed a resolution calling for the disbandment of all factional groups within the party.

According to the statement, “this was to promote discipline, harmony and cohesion, and engender party supremacy. APC is one united political family in Lagos.

“Our attention has, however, been drawn to a report in an online newspaper alleging that the GAC’s appropriate and candid resolution had worsened a phantom cold war between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

“This is a figment of the imagination of the news organisation that authored the report. Asiwaju Tinubu remains Ogbeni Aregbesola’s leader.

“The former governor of Osun State has been unswervingly and wholly committed to the progressive ideology of the Tinubu political family.

“There is no war— cold or hot— between them. There has never been and there will never be. Asiwaju believes in him and he believes in the APC leader.

“Our political family remains strong. And we are staying focused in our commitment to building and maintaining a cohesive political party.

“The GAC is a very strong body within the APC leadership structure in Lagos. Its resolution is not targeted at any particular individual or collection of individuals.

“The resolution was to restate the often-stated position that the only group known to us is APC and not any of the factional groups. It was to renew the commitment to APC and its unity.”

The statement maintained that Ogbeni Aregbesola is a strong member of the political family, stressing that the GAC position does not imply any division within the group.

“The resolution is well-meaning and should not be misinterpreted.

“To do so impulsively, as the authors of the report has done, is to take the frontier of reporting away from facts to the realm of groundless speculations,” the statement added.

