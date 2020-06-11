Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria can turn COVID-19 pandemic to economic victory ― Osinbajo

On 2:05 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria can turn COVID-19 pandemic to economic victory - Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday 11 June, stated that Nigeria can turn the coronavirus pandemic into an economic victory.

Osinbajo stated this at the State House in Abuja after presenting a well prepared post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo led the Economic Sustainability Committee to submit the report entitled, “Bouncing Back: The Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan”.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo submits COVID-19 job creation policy to Buhari Thursday

The President is expected to approve the recommendations of the report which contains modalities and policies that would strengthen businesses in the country as well as provide jobs for the teeming masses amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vice President said: “We are confident that if the proposals are taken as a whole and implemented conscientiously, Nigeria will avert the worst of the impending economic headwinds, and convert this crisis to a victory for the Nigerian economy.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!