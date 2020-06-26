Nigeria announces 684 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 23,298

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre of Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 684 new cases as the total number reaches 23,298.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, recorded 259 new cases.

There is still a question mark on the status of Cross River State as conflicting reports have argued on the discovery of index case.

ALSO READ:

684 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-259

Oyo-76

Katsina-69

Delta-66

Rivers-46

Ogun-23

Edo-22

Osun-22

Ebonyi-21

FCT-20

Kaduna-16

Ondo-10

Imo-9

Abia-9

Gombe-5

Plateau-4

Bauchi-4

Ekiti-2

Anambra-1 23,298 confirmed

8,253 discharged

554 deaths pic.twitter.com/glShs4mIZ2 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 26, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: