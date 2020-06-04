Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger state Infrastructure Committee has paid an inspection visit to Rafi LG where Tungan Bako road is currently being constructed by Governor Sani Bello led administration.

Led by the Chief of Staff Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara, the ongoing 11km road construction and a bridge has for decades remained in disrepair thereby making it almost impossible for the community to transport their farm produce to markets.

When completed, being the largest farming community in Rafi, having the bridge and the road fixed will improve the affair of marketing of the farmers.

Rafi LG chairman and the village head of the community appreciated the visit expressing gratitude to Governor Abu Sani Bello for not abandoning them.

In showing appreciation, the community head gifted the committee 8 chickens, a ram and a big cow.

Vanguard

