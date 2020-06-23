Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

LAFIA — AS attention has shifted from other health-related ailments to Covid-19 pandemic, a Non-governmental Organization (NGO), Child Education and Community Development Initiative (CECDI) said in Lafia that it has identified and empowered more than 20,005 vulnerable HIV/AIDS households in Nasarawa State.

Programme Manager of the organization, Jonah Aboki who stated this while interacting with newsmen on Monday stressed that the organization was currently wading into the immediate needs of persons around the identified households in the state

According to the Programme Manager, “we identified 6,000 households in Doma, 10,000 in Lafia Local Government Areas respectively, While Kokona, Keffi and Nasarawa Local Government Areas, we got a total number of 10,005 households”, Aboki declared.

He explained that the NGO’s intervention was in the area of provision of Block Grant Projects to schools where the children living with the virus, or children whose parents are living with the virus attends.

He said construction of classroom blocks, supply of furniture and other essential needs of the schools and households of the persons identified with HIV/AIDs were carried out in the identified areas.

He contended that the CECDI has also constructed clinics at Tudun Abu and Sarkin Noma villages of Keana Local Government , as well as Ohina Mada community of Doma Local Government Area as parts of its intervention.

According to the programme manager, the organization has carried out intensive activities in seven out of the 13 local governments adding that the NGO created a Households Economic Support Programme for persons living with the virus in which it has disbursed cash transfer assistance of N10,000 each to 250 beneficiaries drawn from Nasarawa, Keffi and Keffi council areas.

“We have also trained 50 persons on skills acquisitions drawn from three local governments and equipped them with start-up kits.”

