New Commissioner of Police assumes duties in Ebonyi

The new Commissioner of Police in charge of Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Philip Sule Maku, yesterday assumed duties at the Command’s Headquarters, Abakaliki.

The new CP who is now the 23rd Commissioner of Police in the State, hails from Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

In a statement signed by the State Police Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, the new CP “was the immediate past Commissioner of Police of Bauchi State, the former Commissioner of Police Administration, Department of Logistics and Supply, Force Headquarters Abuja, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Cooperative Society, Lagos State, Deputy Commissioner of Police Federal Operations (Fed-DOPS), Abuja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zonal Criminal Investigation Department, Zone 12 Headquarters, Bauchi State.”

According to the Statement: “The Ebonyi State Command is delighted to inform the general public and indeed the good people of Ebonyi State through this medium that the newly deployed Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command, CP Philip Sule Maku has assumed duties and responsibilities of the command today Monday 8th June, 2020. He succeeded CP. Awosola Awotinde who meritoriously pulled out of the Force on the 14th May, 2020 at the age of Sixty (60) years.

“CP Philip Sule Maku psc, fdc, hails from Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. He graduated from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988 as Course One (1) Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet ASP), trained for Eighteen (18) months and was posted to Plateau State Police Command where he later became the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Plateau State.

“The new Commissioner of Police has served in various capacities of the Force and has also attended several Professional Courses on Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention/Control and Management within and outside the Country. In his sojourn, in this enviable carrier, he has held several sensitive positions.

“Before his deployment to Ebonyi State, he is the immediate past Commissioner of Police of Bauchi State, the former Commissioner of Police Administration, Department of Logistics and Supply, Force Headquarters Abuja, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Cooperative Society, Lagos State, Deputy Commissioner of Police Federal Operations (Fed-DOPS), Abuja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zonal Criminal Investigation Department, Zone 12 Headquarters, Bauchi State.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge Quarter Master Annex Lagos, Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration, POLAC, Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration, Police Academy, Kano State. He was the Divisional Police Officer Kubwa, Asokoro, Life Camp and many other Police Divisions in FCT Command and Edo State Command respectfully, among others.

“CP Philip S. Maku, psc, fdc, has successfully coordinated and supervised Tactical and Intelligence Response Team Operations which led to the arrest of high profile criminals and recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition.

“A versatile Police officer with impeccable track records, who is firmly committed to discharge his duties with vigour, honour and integrity. To the glory of God and courtesy of the Inspector General of Police, he is the Number Twenty Third (23rd) Commissioner of Police of Ebonyi State Command, since the creation of the State in 1996.

“It might interest you to know that the new Commissioner of Police is happily married with children and a devoted Christian.”

Vanguard