A Nigerian music artiste and songwriter, Uzoma Christian Nwachukwu popularly known as ‘Kris Zaga,’ currently making waves with his Afrobeat songs in the US has promised to give back to society, with the intention of building schools and scholarship awards to indigent scholars in appreciation of his fan’s patronage.

Kris-Zaga, born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in 1986 is the first of 7 children and another extended family of 7 siblings.

Kris had his primary school education at Amato Community Primary School, Okehi 11 Etche, in Rivers State and his secondary school in County Grammar School and BFB International’ College, Igwuruta, River State where he was a valedictorian “Senior Perfect.” He went on to University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he studied Nursing Sciences.

Kris claims he has been a musician since he was a kid, and started with a duo group in Nigeria called called DX-Class with M-Josh, where he raps and M-Josh sings. They later went their separate ways and pursued a solo career in music.

However, Kris then release an album called ‘Publik Fugure’ which sold about 500,000copies across Nigeria. The album is also available online in all platforms.

Meanwhile, Kris-Zaga after his debut release decided to move to the United States to further his education while still working on new record. Currently, he has put out a new hot Afrobeat video titled, “Power & Grace”, and this video was directed in America by Film Stop, USA.

Kris-Zaga who is grateful to God for life and everything else walks through Inner Harbor streets performing and greeting people.

“It’s an expression of Love, power and Grace of God. This song reflects every aspect of our lives,” says Kris-Zaga.

Kris-Zaga, a full time singer, song writer, and actor reveals said in a recent interview that his biggest influences are Davido, Burnaboy, 2face, Tyler the creator, and Drake.

During the interview, he made it known that he would like to see his fans and supporters remembering him and enjoying his songs in the next 40 years.

While appreciating his numerous fans for supporting his music career, he plans to build schools, hospitals, and also give away scholarships to people from his community to that effect.

Kris has boasted by saying, “In years to come, I see myself as an established actor and Grammy awards winning musician while enjoining my fans to hook up my music through my Instagram page and online platforms.”

