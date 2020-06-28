Ndokwa Neku Union bounces back as BoT, stakeholders chart new course

Chief Henry Okechukwu

The umbrella body of Ndokwa nation, the Ndokwa Neku Union NNU, has survived its protracted stalemate as the Board of Trustees, leaders and stakeholders met at the weekend to resolve its problems of ethnic marginalisation and underdevelopment.

This was disclosed in a communique issued on Saturday, at the end of an enlarged and well attended stakeholders meeting held at the Palace of the Eze Emu of Emu Kingdom, HRM Johnson Akpati Ullu, who is also the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the pan Ndokwa socio-cultural organisation, on whose instance the meeting was convened.

Secretary of the BoT, Chief Henry Okechukwu, explained that the meeting was necessitated by the need to stop the destructive tendencies, and reposition the apex body and umbrella Union, noting that NNU had suffered structural defects over the years and time was rife to rescue the group from the stranglehold of politicians in order to achieve its noble roles.

The BoT received tremendous support from prominent sons and daughters of Ndokwa nation as well as several affiliate associations.

The meeting expressed appreciation to some stakeholders who intervened, in an attempt to fill the vacuum created by the effusion of time of the previous administration and announced the appointment of a Caretaker Committee, in the Vanguard newspaper of 11 June 2020. “However, given the outrage that greeted that press statement by the majority of our people, and given the constitutional provisions that vests only on the BOT, the power to step in and take control whenever there is a vacuum in executive leadership, this meeting became necessary”, the communique said.

“Now is the time to restore the culture of a progressive Union with its ideals and principles.”

In his response, the Ezhie of Ezionum Kingdom, HRM Roland Osawunta, commended the BoT for its resilience and what he described as concerted efforts at painstakingly building an umbrella body that the entire nation will be proud of, noting that history will be kind to them. The traditional ruler of Ibedeni Kingdom who is also the Chairman of Ndokwa East Traditional Council, HRM, Jonathan Kanegede, pointed out that only the BoT members and the constitution registered with CAC that can take charge and give directions for the way forward just as the former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Olisa Imegwu, stated that the meeting was aptly handy and has saved the Ndokwa apex body from total collapse, as the Ndokwa East bloc was about pulling out of the Union.

Members agreed that the doctrine of necessity be invoked to breath fresh life into the body and to that extent, the HRM Akpati Ullu-led BOT was mandated to continue in office in order to midwife the birth of a new, stronger and more formidable NNU.

In line with the rebirth process of the group, the following resolutions were reached:

That, based on the constitution and CAMA 2004, the BOT should take over the affairs of the NNU.

That the operating constitution of the NNU is the one in the custody of the CAC, Abuja.

That individuals and past leadership should turn in all assets and liabilities of the NNU in their possession to the BOT within a period of 21 days.

That the BoT should set in motion a machinery to restore order in the NNU.

Present at the meeting were representatives of Clans, NNU branches and affiliates which make up the NNU including the Ukwuani Foundation Union (UFU), NNU Warri, NNU Abuja, Ndokwa Association (UK), Emu Development Assoc, Ndokwa Unite Congress (NUC), Ndokwa Nation Development Forum (NNDF represented by High Chief Dele Omenogor), Ukwuani bu Ani Eze, Ndokwa Renaissance Movement (NRM), Ndokwa Proactive Movement.