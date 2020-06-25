NDLEA seizes 1184.995kg of illicit drugs in Oyo, secures 27 convictions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Oyo State said it has seized 1184.995kg of various narcotic drugs, psychotropics, one local pistol, one Jackknife, one cartridge and secured twenty-seven convictions in the state between January and June 23, adding that the breakthrough followed the agency’s synergy with other security outfits.

The NDLEA State Commander, Mrs. Josephine Obi, made the disclosure yesterday in an interview with Vanguard in Ibadan.

She further said that the agency gave brief intervention to thirty-five persons who were using illicit drugs while seven others were presently undergoing rehabilitation.

Obi said: “Three more were admitted this year while five of them have been discharged.”

The commander urged those indulging in hard drugs to shun the act because it could destroy their future, stressing that the agency had renewed its vigour and strategies towards tackling drug challenges in all parts of the state.

She further said: “For those who have people using drugs, don’t abandon or victimize them because it is not the end of life. They can come to NDLEA for advice so as to assist them in the rehabilitation process.”

“NDLEA is always available for any organization, school, and individual for enlightenment on the dangers of hard drugs and their effects.”

She assured members of the public that the agency would sustain its crackdown on the illicit drug market.

“We will ensure that the agency did not only disrupt the activities of those behind the heinous drug crime but will dismantle their networks and defeat them ultimately,” Obi assured.

