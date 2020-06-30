NDLEA arrest 66, convict 16 in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

THE Enugu state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has within the last six months arrested 66 drug courier suspects and convicted 16 of them.

The number comprised of 62 males and four females.

Also read:

The Command also made a seizure of 292.399 Kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa; 35.27 Grammes of Cocaine; 2.44 Grammes of Heroin; 5.8 Grammes of Methamphetamine and 20 Kilogrammes of psychotropic substances.

The State commander, Abdullahi Abdul made the disclosure in Enugu while marking the 2020 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Drugs.

Abdul said there is the dire need for various segments of the society to put in their best by coming together constructively and collectively to ensure that Nigerians maintain a healthy society through vigorous campaigns, sensitization, and crusade against drug abuse, illicit trafficking, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are, therefore, requested to re-examine our life and that of our immediate environment and see how we can share the good knowledge we have to get rid of this cankerworm and stay healthy.

“In the light of this, the NDLEA encourages individuals, non-profit organizations, the private sector and all the sectors of government to get involved in the social media campaign to commemorate this year’s World Drug Day by the provision of resources. All hands should be on deck to maintain a healthy society,” Abdul said.

Kindly Share This Story: