NDDC suffers 50 per cent budget cut

Emma Ujah

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has suffered a 50 per cent cut in the just concluded revised budgetary exercise.

In the 2020 Federal Government Appropriation Act, a provision of N 80. 881 billion was made for the commission under Statutory Transfers. However, in the revised budget, that budget was cut to N 44.200 billion.

The on-going accusations and counter-accusations between the NDDC Board and some members of the National Assembly financial impropriety and budget padding could have negatively affected the commission’s budget review.

Similarly, the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta which was allocated the sum of N25. 140 billion in the original budget had its provision reduced to N22. 393 billion.

It originally had a total capital budget of N23. 120 billion and a recurrent budget of N2. 020 billion. However, the capital budget was reduced to N20. 650 billion in the revised budget, with the recurrent expenditure, also reduced to N1. 743 billion, bringing the total revised budget to N22. 393 billion.

Humanitarian gains

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development stood out as a gainer in the budget review, as its total budget rose from the appropriated N4.034 billion consisting of N3. 534 billion capital expenditure and a recurrent budget of N499 billion to N61. 608 billion.

The revised budget saw a rise in the capital budget to N57. 858 billion and a recurrent of N3. 750 billion, totalling N61. 608 billion.

The budget review saw a reduced Presidency’s 2020 budget from its original figure of N65. 593 billion to N52. 033 billion, as contained in the revised budget just passed by the National Assembly.

The Presidency was to spend the sum of N 46. 562 billion made up of personnel cost of N 32. 181 billion and overhead of N14.380 billion. The Recurrent has been reduced to N 42. 021 billion. Similarly, capital expenditure has been reduced from N19. 031 billion to N N10. 012 billion.

The sum of N 144. 326 billion was appropriated for a budget of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in the original 2020 budget. That figure consisted of N 116 billion for recurrent expenditure and N27.418 billion for capital projects.

However, in the revised budget, the ONSA had its allocation reduced by about N2.3 billion, to bring the new figure to N142. 026 billion. That amount consisted of N115. 565 billion for recurrent and N26. 461 billion for capital.

Works & Housing

The Ministry of Works and Housing which had a budget of N343. 546 billion had its appropriation reduced to N 279. 701, consisting of N256. 734 billion capital and a recurrent appropriation of N22. 966 billion.

Power

In the original 2020 budget, the Ministry of Power was allocated N 134. 908 billion, made up of N129. 082 billion for capital expenditure and Recurrent budget of N 5. 825 billion. In the revised budget, there was a marginal cut in the ministry’s budget which brought down to N 132. 681 billion.

Health

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the federal government in the revised budget cut the Health Ministry budget from the earlier figure of N 441. 005 billion to N381. 329 billion.

It the original 2020 budget, the ministry was allocated N381. 095 billion recurrent budget and a capital budget of N 59. 909 billion. In the revised budget, recurrent expenditure was allocated N 336. 597 billion and N 44. 732 billion.

However, the federal government has provisioned and extra COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund- Incremental capital of N100. 032 billion.

The cut in the budget of the Ministry of Defence was a mere marginal reduction from N900. 770 billion to N899. 911 billion.

Vanguard

