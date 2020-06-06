NDDC: Probe previous tenures too, Group urges National Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

A Group, Niger Delta Interest Movement (NDIM) has described as incomplete, the ongoing probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the National Assembly considering the exemption of previous tenures.

In a statement issued in Uyo, the group is advising both the Senate and the House of Representatives against turning blind eyes to the activities of the former MD, Mr. Ekere Nsima.

The statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Dr. Cosmos Awipi, disclosed that the group would soon storm the National Assembly in protests.

The group said, “We will storm the National Assembly in protest if they refuse to invite him. We will compel them with court orders and in the same vein furnish the National Assembly with avalanche of documents. If the lawmakers must purge the NDDC, they cannot afford to overlook years of Nsima’s service.”

While commending the lawmakers for their courage in probing the perceived illegalities bedeviling the development of the Niger Delta, the group promised to work the lawmakers in anyway fit to ensure that all culprits of corruption are brought to book.

VANGUARD

