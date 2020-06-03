NCAA lists five airports to commence operations on 21st June

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu Tuesday released the names of the Five airports that will be allowed to commence operations on 21st June.

The airports that will open for flight operations are Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja, the Omagwa International airport, Port-Harcourt Mallam Aminu Kano international airport, Kano and the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri.

Recall on Monday, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced that airlines can resume flight operations as from June 21st.

In a letter to accountable Managers of all domestic and foreign airlines in the country dated 1st June, 2020 with ref NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/121, Captain Nuhu listed 5 airports to be opened to with the gradual start of Operations to include, “Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja, the Omagwa International airport, Port-Harcourt Mallam Aminu Kano international airport, Kano and the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri.”

According to the letter, “other airports will be added gradually after a review and assessment. All flights to any of the airports outside the 5 approved to open shall comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals “.

The NCAA boss in the letter emphasizes that the closure of Nigerian airports to international flights will continue until date of resumption is announced.

The letter also states that Emergency and essential flights are exempted from the restriction and shall comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals.

