NCAA approves Aviation Training School

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has certified Eastwing Aviation Training School in Enugu to be an approved training organisation, as part of its efforts to develop the southeast aviation sector.

Established in 2018, the Eastwing Aviation training school, which is sited at Emene, is the first private aviation school in South East, Nigeria.

Reacting to the approval, citizens of the state urged South-East state governors to take advantage of the new development, by granting scholarship to their people in order to measure up the scheme of employment in the aviation sector.

In a statement made available to the press, the organisation said: “The essence of taking the school to the South East is because many people there are lagging behind in the aviation industry” .

Thus, the school will help create awareness about the aviation industry and expose citizens to job opportunities.

According to the statement, the school will save citizens the cost of travelling far to study aviation.

“Since they offer similar things, there will be no need to travel overseas for the same studies they can easily get here in Nigeria. Thereby saving them the challenges of cost and other related issues,” it noted.

The statement read thus: “We have successfully collaborated with EASA approved training organisation and organized seven sessions of European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 66 Examination in Nigeria with more that 500 exams written by candidates from Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia and India. This is the first time people are having the opportunity to write such Aircraft Maintenance Engineering license exams in Nigeria.”

It added that the school exposes them to the aviation market and license preparatory that enables the write NCAA, EASA and other Authorities’ examinations excellently.

As disclosed in the release, this is all in their bid to meet up with its world-class standards. “Eastwing has partnered a school in the UK, USA to enable it train students with up to date materials.

Commenting on the news of the approval, one of the students urged state governors in the region to use the opportunity to educate youths and ease the financial burden which puts the prestigious courses out of reach for many Nigerians.”

Her words: “The aviation industry in Nigeria is still at consumers’ stage. We get the aircraft and we use it. We are not yet into designing manufacturing or assembling of the aircraft. If we can train people properly to international standard, they will be marketable anywhere in the world.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: