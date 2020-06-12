NBC board moves to review new broadcasting code

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Worried by the skirmishes of complaints by some stakeholders in the sector, the board of the National Broadcasting Commission says it will reconvene next week to smoothen the rough edges of the Broadcast Rights, in the 6th edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

While acknowledging all the efforts of Management and other Stakeholders in reaching a consensus, it said it ha become obvious that more voices need to be heard, and a few other Stakeholders who have ventilated their opinion to be given adequate audience.

It, therefore, promised the industry stakeholders to make the new code more acceptable by all stakeholders.

Recall that the Commission recently approved a new broadcasting code, tagged the 6th edition of the Nigerian Broadcasting Code which all broadcasting stations had been advised to comply with.

“The board of the National Broadcasting Commission acknowledges the efforts of Management and industry Stakeholders, who spent time to come up with new amendments in the administration of the Broadcast Industry especially with the issues of Broadcast Rights, in the 6thedition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“The Board would further study the new amendments and will reconvene next week in its attempt to respond to, and smoothen the rough edges of the new amendments,” it said

Vanguard

