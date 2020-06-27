Navy, Police partner to improve security in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Police Force ate collaborating to beef up security for the safety of lives and property in the country.

The Police Public Relations Officer Zone 2 Command, Onikan, DSP Hawa Idris-Adamu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Idris-Adamu said that the newly appointed Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu, paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu in charge of the Zonal Command during which the proposed collaboration was discussed.

“The FOC said that the reason for the visit was to improve sustenance of the existing synergy between the agencies,’’ she stated.

READ ALSO: Score card of Nigerian Navy at 64

According to the PPRO, Iliyasu reiterated the readiness of the Police to synergise with the Nigeria Navy in combating crime and criminality in the area.

“The best practices using community policing strategy will be deployed as well as maintaining a harmonious working relationship with the Nigerian Navy,’’ Idris-Adamu was quoted as saying.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: