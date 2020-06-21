My music is truth-carrier – LBee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Multi-talented Nigerian singer, Ojelade Olanrewaju Oluwafemi popularly known as LBee has revealed reasons he speaks truth to power with his music.

According to the Afro, Jazz and highlife crooner, truth is sacrosanct and undiluted considering its far-fetched effect on humans; hence, the need to propagate such via music.

The fast-rising act, who was born in the city of Lagos to a journalist and a business woman, made this known in an interview with Friday Treat recently in Lagos.

“My Music is a fusion of Afro, Jazz and Highlife. Most importantly, my music is a truth-carrier. I use my musical platform to intimate Nigeria specifically and the world generally with the truth because it is sacrosanct and undiluted” LBee said.

L-Bee is signed to YOS Records, a Nigerian owned Foreign Based Record Label with the passion to identify and nurture talents to blossom in its full capacity.

LBee released “Fortune and Fame”, a song he featured 9ice, in “September 2018”, with a follow up music video in “January 17th, 2019”.

The song was produced by music producer maestro “Pheelz”. His strong points are versatility as well as his sonorous and unique voice which he uses to serenade his audience.

He attended Ogun International Montessori for his primary education, attended Abeokuta Grammar School for his secondary education and rapped up his tertiary studies in Achievers University to study International Relations.

Vanguard

