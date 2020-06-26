Breaking News
Translate

MTN SA will launch its 5G network next week

On 12:34 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

MTN SA will launch its 5G network next week
MTN South Africa will take the wraps off its plans for its 5G network next week, becoming the first of the telecommunications group’s 22 operations to launch the next-generation broadband technology.

The company is hosting a live event on its YouTube channel on 30 June, it said on Wednesday. The event will be hosted by CEO Godfrey Motsa, chief consumer officer Mapula Bodibe and chief technology & information officer Giovanni Chiarelli.

ALSO READ: Malaria killing more patients afraid to patronize hospital because of COVID-19 — NGO

Rival Vodacom South Africa launched a commercial 5G network in May, though with limited coverage for now.

Vodacom used a temporary spectrum assignment from communications regulator Icasa to launch the network, though it also has a roaming agreement with Liquid Telecom, which will allow is to continue offering 5G to consumers even if there is a gap between when the temporary spectrum has to be returned and when Icasa concludes a planned spectrum auction.

Tech Central

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!