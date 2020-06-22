Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – As part of efforts to enforce government directive in curtailing the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Ogun State, the three unions in charge of motorcycle operators in the State on Sunday inaugurated a joint task force to check the excesses of their members.

The unions which included, Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Articulate Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (AMORAN), and the Riders and Owners of Motorcycles Organization (ROMO) agreed to inaugurate the taskforce during a meeting held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The unions in a communique jointly signed by Kayode Amos Sowunmi JP (ACOMORAN), Aina Nurudeen (AMORAN), Sotayo Olusola Rasaq (ROMO) “as committed association that abide with law and order in the society, we wish to state that our decision to jointly establish a task force was borne out of the many reports we have received about commercial motorcycle operators who disregard government directives on the number of passengers to convey at a time and the use of nose covers.”

The communique reads, “the associations have reached out to commercial motorcycle operators in Ogun State using different means on the need to obey government directives in order to slow the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have resolved to take a bold step by embarking on the journey to enforce these directives to support the efforts of the government in its fight against the spread of the pandemic”.

“We are confident that the decision to jointly establish a task force is a step in the right direction as Ogun has recorded a total of 586 positive cases as against a total number of 316 on the 4th of June, which represents an increase of 270 or over 85% in just 14 days, a development which has prompted His Excellency, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun revisit the directives issued to commercial motorcycle operators to enforce compliance”.

“We give our assurance to the government that we shall continue to play our part as associations with a high degree of consciousness for societal growth and development”.

It will be recalled that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday threatened to ban operations of commercial motorcycle in the state, if the operators continue to flout the health measures put in place to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

