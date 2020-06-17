Most romantic train journeys to Victoria falls

Kindly Share This Story:

Luxury train travel to Victoria Falls transports you back to a golden era where travel was so much more than purely a means of getting from one place to another. The 5-star hotels-on-wheels combine gracious travel and old-world romance with modern conveniences to create an unforgettable experience.

South Africa boasts having two of the five most luxurious train services in the world which are unashameably marketed to the elite traveller; Rovos Pride of Africa and the Blue Train. You’ll fall in love with this genteel mode of transport which allows you to take in the resplendent beauty of the countryside at your leisure.

Rovos Rail

Rovos Pride of Africa offers one of the most outstanding train experiences in the world. The company operates four vintage steam locomotives which have been beautifully restored with wood-paneled deluxe suites, plush dining cars, sumptuous lounge cars and observation cars with a unique open-air balcony.

Routes begin and end at Capital Park in Pretoria, South Africa, which in itself is a special experience. Once the bustling hub of steam locomotion inSouth Africa, the railway station has been carefully restored to its former gracious state. You’ll find a small working railway museum at Capital Park that showcases the history of train travel in South Africa.

The two most popular Rovos Rail routes are the shorter trip between Pretoria and Cape Town in South Africa which includes a visit to the historic town of Matjiesfontein and the Diamond Mine Museum; and the hugely popular 3-day adventure from Pretoria to the iconic Victoria Falls.

Other routes on offer take you to Swakopmund in Namibia and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. Every two years Rovos Rail runs a Cape-to-Cairo route, using private chartered aircraft and lake cruisers for parts of the journey.

Rovos Pride of Africa offers a selection of suites with the penultimate being the spacious and elegant Royal Suites. Each Royal Suite has its own private lounge area and full bathroom with Victorian bath and separate shower.

Blue Train

The Blue Train has been operational since 1946 and is one of the oldest luxury trains in the world. Ferrying high-end travellers in gracious style, the company operates two trains which each have an elegant wood-paneled lounge car, dining car and observation car as well as a selection of deluxe suites.Kings, princesses and presidents have wined and dined on South Africa’s famous ‘Palace on Wheels’.

A newly-restored Blue Train was introduced in 1997 and the traditional route between Cape Town and Pretoria was extended northwards to Victoria Falls.

A second luxury train came into service, addingto the choice of routes; Hoedspruit on the western edge of the Kruger National Park and Port Elizabeth on the magnificent Garden Route in South Africa.

On the popular route from Pretoria to Cape Town, the train stops at Kimberley to visit the Big Hole and the town’s famous Diamond Mine Museum. Returning to Pretoria, the train stops in the quaint town of Matjiesfontein where guests are treated to a sherry at the Lord Milner Hotel which was founded in 1884 by a legendary Scottish railway man.

Gourmet meals, crisp cotton linen and soft duck down duvets, crystal glasses and silver cutlery, marble bathrooms with luxurious deep baths, sumptuous couches, fine cigars in the Club Car and your own personal butler… just a few of the luxuries you can look forward on the Blue Train.

Royal Livingstone Express

Enjoy the ultimate romantic dinner at Victoria Falls, travelling there on the 5-star Royal Livingstone Express. The captivating steam train takes you on a 15-kilometre scenic journey along what was once the largest privately-owned railway network in the world,set up by the Zambezi Sawmills in 1916.

Starting at the elegant Royal Livingstone Hotel in Zambia, you travel through the magical Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park for a safari tour with a difference and on to historic Victoria Falls Bridge. Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park incorporates the Victoria Falls World Heritage national monument site and Mosi-oa-Tunya Game Park which is home to the Big 5.

The luxury restaurant-on-wheels comprises five stylish coaches that have been carefully restored by Rovos Rail, and pulled by a beautiful steam locomotive. The Royal Livingstone Express pauses on the famous bridge where guests disembark and enjoy the most spectacular view as the sun sets over the Victoria Falls National Park.

The luxury train proceeds to Palm Grove Siding where guests are treated to a decadent six-course meal. Enroute back to Livingstone, the spacious and elegant lounge car and glass-paneled observation car is the perfect place to settle down with a bottle of champagne or refreshing cocktail, and take in the glorious African night.

The Royal Livingstone Express transports you back to a period of graceful travel and offers a glorious blend of luxury, romance, fine-dining, wildlife sightings and spectacular scenery. One of the dining cars, The Wembley, was built by the Birmingham Railway Carriage and Wagon Company and has been on display since 1923.Take a step back in time and immerse yourself in the heady romance of a bygone era.

Not to keen on a train safari? View other Kruger National Park Safaris here.

