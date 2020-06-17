Breaking News
Monaco name Paul Mitchell as new sporting director

Monaco announced on Wednesday that Paul Mitchell had become the Ligue 1 club’s new sporting director, with the Englishman arriving after heading up football at Red Bull.

In a statement, Monaco said that Mitchell, 38, “will be in charge of all AS Monaco’s sports policy, from the Academy to the professional team”.

Mitchell will also be responsible for Cercle Brugge, the Belgian club owned by Monaco.

“I am looking forward to taking up my position, meeting the teams and starting to work together to develop the project and establish a sustainable philosophy for the club,” Mitchell said to Monaco’s website.

Mitchell was previously technical director for the Red Bull stable of clubs after being RB Leipzig’s head of recruitment.

He established his reputation by heading recruitment at Premier League clubs Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, where he worked with Mauricio Pochettino.

Mitchell will take up his post on Thursday and is charged with drastically reducing the number of players under contract with the club.

