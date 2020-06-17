Middle-aged man saved from plunging into Lagos lagoon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos command have rescued another resident in the state from jumping into lagoon along Third Mainland Bridge.

RRS said on Tuesday that its men saw him trying to end it all when he was intercepted.

According to police, the yet to be identified man was seen on Monday evening attempting to jump from the Oworo-end of the Third Mainland Bridge into the lagoon.

According to the report, the man on a suicide mission, clad in a white T-shirt and a brown pair of trousers, said he was tired of life and despite an appeal from the operatives, he insisted that nothing would stop him from jumping inside the lagoon.

After some appeal, the man was later overpowered and he was eventually stopped from jumping as the operatives said he had already climbed the barrier before he was grabbed by the men.

The young man was subsequently, arrested and taken to the Oworo Police Division, while his family members have been contacted, according to the RRS.

According to RRS via its twitter handle, “The man said he had become frustrated and thus has decided to end it all.

“Yesterday, our vigilant officers on Third Mainland Bridge prevented this young man from diving into the Lagoon. His expression of frustration made him hell-bent on jumping despite being restrained by the officers.

“He’s been taken to Oworo Police Station where his family was contacted.”

Recall that similar situation in February this year, a man also attempted to jump inside the Lagoon and it took the efforts of men of the state police command to rescue him while also in October last year, a middle-aged man came out of an Uber cab and attempted to plunge into the lagoon.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: