MCeeDon makes waves with ‘The Best’

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigerian musician MceeDon is currently the talk of the town in the Eastern Nigeria following the release of his latest hit single titled ‘The Best’.

The US-based Nigerian preaches blessings and reassurance in the inspiring music produced by talented music producer, Reflex Sounds.

MceeDon, real name, Mc Donald Osuruaka, in the song, encourages listeners to believe in themselves without being distracted by whatever the enemies are planning.

“I believe say Na me wey be the best o, I no send omo me no send the rest ohoh, Me no send them oh oh oh, Anything I want o, Na point and kill, Oluwa don bless, e don bless my skill”, MceeDon sings, proclaiming the grace God has showed him.

He further added in the song that “only the almighty get authority to decide who fit shine”, affirming that he is not baffled by what others think of him because God is on his side to succeed.

The inspiring lyrics of ‘The Best’ by MceeDon is one of the reasons the song has received wide acceptance in Nigeria, especially the eastern part of the country. His fans in the east have expressed how they feel blessed by having the song from such a quality artiste on their various social media platforms since he debuted the song.

MceeDon promised to release the official music video for ‘The Best’ once the video shoot completes this month, June 2020.

Over the years MceeDon has been consistent with his craft and he keeps releasing plausible songs for his fans to consume like – Mobalisa, My Sosu, Inamorata, My Love.

