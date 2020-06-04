Mayhem as cultists invade Rivers community, kill one

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

A young man identified as Saro Godwin has been murdered in Duburo Community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A resident of the community, who did not want his name in print, alleged that one of the cult gangs had invaded the community shooting sporadically.

Barisika disclosed that the victim was killed by the invaders, adding that the killing may be as a result of cult supremacy war.

The Chairman, Community Development Committee of Duburo, Amb. Vincent Gbosi said: “Some boys came into the community thought nearby farmland and opened fire on him while he was relaxing with his friends. This happened around 9:30 pm, Wednesday.

“Our concern now is that peace be restored in the community. People are living in fear and we don’t need that. As I speak now, we are making preparation to bury him. We need peace in this community.

“We officially lodged complain to the police at Bori Divisional Headquarters immediately after the incident, and they mobilized to our community.”

However, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirming the development said peace has been restored in the area.

“I can confirm the incidents in Khana, but I don’t have much information on what happened. But our men have been sent there to peace restored.”

Vanguard

