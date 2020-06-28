Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said his prayer is that All Progressives Congress, APC, continues to make mistakes and remain in crisis, so that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will grow.

He said in an interview with Arise TV: “I want my party to be in power and, therefore, I cannot be praying for APC not to have crises. I hope they continue to make mistakes every day and my party (PDP) will continue to grow.”

He said he is happy with the circumstances that brought Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. and that he cannot pray for APC not to make mistakes.

Wike’s words: “I am happy that APC is in crisis. It is not my business to help APC to be united.

“Remember we also had our own crisis under Ali Modu Sheriff and APC jubilated about it then. It is my prayer that they should continue to be in crisis.

“We have taken another state. Unfortunately, APC isn’t really a political party. They came together just to take over power.”

The governor said he has no problem with Obaseki’s emergence as the standard bearer of PDP for Edo governorship election slated for September 19.

He, however, stressed that everyone be carried along and also advocated unity to avoid the APC’s current situation.

He cautioned: “Carrying people along does not mean giving money. That is the mistake people make. It means listening to them, appealing to them and making them recognise the greater interest of the party.”

