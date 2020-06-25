Liverpool legend Dalglish didn’t envisage 30 year title drought

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish thinks anyone predicting 30 years without a league title would have been “arrested and sectioned”.

Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on Thursday ended the Reds’ three-decade wait to be crowned top dogs in England for the 19th time, Jurgen Klopp’s imperious side now holding an unassailable 23-point lead with seven games remaining.

Dalglish was the last manager to lead Liverpool to glory in an era when league titles were routinely hoarded at Anfield.

“If you’d have said that, you would have been arrested and sectioned,” he told BT Sport when asked for some immediate reaction to the end of the drought, for which he gives Klopp much of the credit.

“Sometimes things happen, but since Jurgen has come in he’s been fantastic. He epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stand for.

“It’s not just a one off. Last year, they came within a point of it. They’ve won the Club World Cup, the Champions League… onwards and upwards and I think we’ve got a lot more happy days to look forward to.”

Nevertheless, Dalglish feels having opponents of the quality of City, Chelsea and Manchester United means a prolonged spell of dominance is unlikely.

He also cited City’s failure to replace influential captain Vincent Kompany for this season as a pivotal moment in the destination of the title, with Pep Guardiola’s shaky backline again found wanting in an error-strewn showing at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s hard work to dominate the English league, when you’ve got sides the quality of Manchester City,” Dalglish added.

“Manchester City’s problems have always been in the back four. And losing Vincent Kompany. I don’t think they’ve replaced him. They need someone in there who can be a replacement for Vincent Kompany.

“They’ve got some fantastic players. They’re going to lose one of the best when David Silva leaves at the end of the season.

“There are some fantastic teams. Chelsea and Man U are kicking on for next season. So, I don’t think they’ll dominate.”

