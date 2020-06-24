Late Overah was godly, one of our finest — Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa says Late Hon. Joyce Overah, two weeks ago, a Member of DESOPADEC, a state oil areas development agency, was very resourceful and indeed one of the finest in the government of Delta State.

Overah was a member, House of Representatives, and immediate past Delta State Commissioner for Science and Technology and passed on at 59.

Okowa spoke, yesterday, as he paid condolence on the family of the deceased in Sapele, Delta State, perfecting the visit with a comforting reach to the wife and the mother of the deceased.

Okowa, who was represented by his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, said: “We are pained by his death. We’ll miss Hon. Joyce Overah who was a very resourceful person with apt contributions to our meetings. In fact, he was one of our finest. Overah was my friend but I am principally here to condole with the family at the instance of Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Tasking the family to be “comforted by the virtues of the late Overah which you and the rest of us should live by”, Otuaro said “he was humility personified, believed in togetherness and collectivity of people.”

“Above all, service to God and humanity was the admirably amazing life that Hon. Joyce Overah lived”, Otuaro said, stressing that “his death came as a shock to the Delta State Government”

To the wife, Otuaro admonished: “Be strengthened by the Lord who alone can truly and sufficiently equip you and provide for you”, adding, as he earlier told the family: “The Delta State Government would like to be intimated so we can be an integral part of the burial arrangements and processes that will lay to rest Late Joyce Overah who was truly one of us.”

On the entourage of the Deputy Governor were Dr Jude Sinebe, Deputy Chief of Staff, Eugene Inoaghan, Chairman, Sapele LGA, Chief Felix Anirah, representing Sapele Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, Perkins Umukoro, PDP Chairman, Sapele LGA, Sunday Ebireri, Benson Okorodudu, SA to Governor on Peace Building, Sowho Okiemute, SSA to Governor on Youth Development, Austine Ayemidejor, Director, Delta Airport Project, Isaiah Ogah, Executive Assistant to Deputy Governor, Bulou Kosin, SSA Press & Communication to Deputy Governor, Mrs. Doris Warri Aboh, SSA Media to Deputy Governor, among others including Amafini Akemotubo, Seth Agbarah and Emeka Osuji.

