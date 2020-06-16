Kindly Share This Story:

A week after 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau went missing in Tallahassee, Florida, United State of America, USA, she was found dead. It was also learned that she had been sexually assaulted and that she suffered domestic violence.

Oluwatoyin Salau, popular as Toyin, was declared missing on June 6, just after tweeting that she had been sexually molested. Then the police and her family members confirmed her death on Monday morning.

Toyin tweeted that a man molested her that morning around Park Avenue and Richview Road in Tallahassee.

She said the man offered to give her a ride back to a church where she had sought “refuge” because of “unjust living conditions.”

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.”

She said that the man exposed himself to her after offering her a shower, and later started rubbing her back and body “before he climaxed.”

Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions. — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

Salau said she called police after the assault happened. She did not specify the church where she had been staying.

Several people replied to her on Twitter, offering help and asking whether she was OK. She never responded.

Her close friends say that wasn’t the only time she was molested.

Although searches did not bring up much about her family background, a Twitter handle (TOYIN SALAU@naedagr8) said Toyin had been a victim of domestic violence.

According to Yahoo News, she was found dead on Saturday night, June 13, and although police identified the suspect as Aaron Glee Jr, 49, who had been arrested twice recently for violent offences, investigators have not released a motive or any other details about the incident.

“There is no justice that can be served that will replace my sister’s life,” her brother, Oluwaseyi Salau said.

Late Toyin’s friend, Danaya Hemphill, saw her the day before she went missing at a Friday afternoon BLM protest.

Hemphill said: “We were all together one minute and the next minute our friend was gone. I had a feeling that we were not going to find Toyin alive.

“Toyin was very passionate. She was very vocal she was very loving, very spiritual, very caring.

“She was like a light in a dark room. That was Toyin.”

Although she went missing on June 6. Surveillance footage showed that on Wednesday, June 10, Salau walked into Big Easy Snowballs in Tallahassee.

According to the owner of the ice cream shop, she asked to use the restroom. And that was the last time she was seen alive.

Yahoo News

Vanguard

