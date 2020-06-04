Lagos Task Force recovers suspected stolen goats

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) Wednesday, said it has recovered four suspected stolen goats in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The suspected stolen goats were said to have had their mouths covered and were abandoned inside a vehicle by its occupants after allegedly contravening Lagos Traffic Law

The Enforcement Team leader DSP Anthony Abutu who recovered the goats said the team was on a security monitoring operation in Ikorodu axis when they intercepted a Blue Toyota Camry with number plate AAA 743 EZ, driving on the BRT corridor, adding that the driver and his colleague immediately abandoned the vehicle on the road and took to their heels.

He said the action of the two men raised suspicion and this led to a thorough search of the vehicle after which the fours and food items were recovered from the booth of the car, indicating that they were stolen.

In this regard, the Agency has called on members of the public, particularly those residing around Ikorodu axis whose goats are missing or suspected to be stolen to report to the Agency at Bolade, Oshodi for collection of the recovered loot.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has distributed new sets of kits to all Nigeria Police Officers attached to the Agency, in a bid to boost the morale and commitment of the officers.

The newly kits distributed include new sets of uniforms (Camouflage and black), berets, shoulder badges and crests.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

