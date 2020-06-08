Lagos Policing Advisory C’ttee, security outfits diversionary— PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, on Monday, described the setting up of a State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC), and other security outfits, by the Babajjde Sanwo-Olu-led All Progressives Congress, APC, government as diversionary.

Recall that the state government set up SPAC, with members as representative of the Commissioner of Police, DCP Etim Oqua Efiom; representative of traditional institution, Oba Momodu Ashafa, and the Muslim community.

SCPAC is co-chaired by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, and Chairman of Council of Obas and Chiefs in Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, would be the custodian of the initiative and it is to maintain the highest level of oversight on community policing in the state..

Others are heads of security agencies in the state, representative of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Apostle Kehinde Sowemimo, representative of Lagos chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), representative of the Lagos Muslim Community, Sheikh Sulaiman Abou-Nolla and Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, representative of three senatorial districts in Lagos, among others.

However, to PDP, “this newly-created security committee would need the information from Lagosians so they can perform.

“But this APC government has failed to endear itself to the people by being a government of the people. Whereas taxes are going up, social services are elusive.”

According to PDP, “APC is the abode of crime, especially because the chieftains are known to be the fans of the notorious area boys involved in fighting, stealing, maiming and killing.

“In recent times videos, audios and pictures abound to confirm this across the state.”

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, PDP stated that the residents have become so disenchanted with the government and its “audio promises and services” that every street has become government to themselves, providing their private security and other services expected of a responsive government.

The party said: “For sake of clarity, the Lagos State government has created many security outfits: KAI, LAGESC, LNSC, vigilantes, Amotekun and so on. What has come from them?

“The state has also realised over a trillion naira as contributions into the LSSTF. Where is the impact? This Sanwo-Olu-led APC government has failed and it is disillusioned.

“Lagosians should, henceforth, hold them responsible for all crimes in the state.”

