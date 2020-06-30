Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, directed China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC, awarded the rehabilitation of bad portions on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, to get back to site without further delay.

The directive followed public outcry over the deplorable state of the expressway, which has led to daily traffic congestion at Mile 2 and environs, particularly on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, impending business activities in and around the nation’s seaports.

Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Egnr. Aramide Adeyoye, who disclosed this to Vanguard on Tuesday, said the contractor had been summoned and given directive to get back to the site and commence rehabilitation of the bad portions on the expressway.

ALSO READ:

Adeoye, who spoke through her Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Shina Odunuga, said: “As I speak with you the contractor, CCECC, has been directed to rehabilitate the bad portion of the road.

“The contractor, CCECC, was summoned today, (Tuesday), and after much deliberation was directed to commence rehabilitation of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.”

She added that government was not unaware of the plight the residents were going through in the area, hence, the urgent intervention by the state government to swiftly restore sanity and discipline.

Adeoye, however, did not explain why the execution of repair work was delayed until the summoning of the contractor.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: