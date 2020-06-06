Breaking News
Translate

Lagos discharges 42 COVID-19 patients

On 7:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Lagos discharges 47 COVID-19 patients
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Saturday discharged 42 patients from various Isolation centres in the state having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.

The state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is the COVID-19 Incident Commander disclosed this in a statement.

ALSO READ: Lagos relaxes COVID-19 lockdown, opens churches, mosques

According to Sanwo-Olu, “42 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 11 females and 31 males have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today t(Saturday) to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 11 from Lekki Isolation Centres were discharged today after testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 994, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!