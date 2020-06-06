Lagos discharges 42 COVID-19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Saturday discharged 42 patients from various Isolation centres in the state having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.

The state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is the COVID-19 Incident Commander disclosed this in a statement.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “42 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 11 females and 31 males have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today t(Saturday) to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 11 from Lekki Isolation Centres were discharged today after testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 994, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”

