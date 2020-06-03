Lagos discharges 20 COVID-19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Wednesday discharged 20 patients from various Isolation centres in the state having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is the COVID-19 Incident Commander disclosed this in a statement.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Today, Wednesday, June 3, 20 COVID19 Lagos patients; 14 males and 6 females, all Nigerians were discharged from our Gbagada, Eti-Osa (LandMark) and Agidingbi Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 11 from Gbagada, 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 1 from Agidingbi Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 928.”

The state on Tuesday announced it had discharged 33 patients from various Isolation centres in the state having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.

This was also disclosed by the Incident Commander and State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Today, (Tuesday) 33 fully recovered COVID19 Lagos patients; 7 females and 26 males including three foreign nationals – Indians have been discharged to join the society.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: