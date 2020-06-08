Lagos assesses 329 PHCs to enhance functionality

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Disclosing this last week during activities to mark the first year anniversary of the Sanwo-Olu led administration in office, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi noted that the assessment focused on the level of functionality and geographical positioning system of the PHCs to identify gaps for service improvement efforts.

Abayomi explained that the comprehensive assessment was carried out in collaboration with two non-governmental organization; Health Assist and PharmAccess Foundation to improve the quality of service delivery at Primary Healthcare Centers across the State.

With the assessment, key areas of the focus of PHC revitalisation will include Infrastructural Upgrade, Data Management, Operational Cost, Power Supply, Water Supply, Drug Supply, Sewage Management, amongst others.

He added that these are issues that have constituted a challenge for the third tier of health care delivery which must be addressed.

“We are not unmindful of the challenges facing Primary Health Care System, this is the reason why we embarked on the assessment exercise as part of our plan to effect major and lasting transformations that will make access to healthcare facilities at the grassroots hitch-free”.

“Equipped with the knowledge of identified gaps, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the last one year embarked on the construction and renovation of 39 primary healthcare centres across all 57 local government and local council development areas to bridge the gaps; 23 of these PHCs are completed and ready for commissioning while others are at various stages of completion”, he said.

He added that the administration has constructed and delivered five Medical Portacabins to five PHCs as part of its infrastructural upgrade drive for improved service delivery. He noted that this was done in collaboration with Rotary International.

Abayomi noted that the increased investment in the health sector in the last one year covering infrastructure, human resource for health, disease control, use of technology, and innovation, coupled with the implementation of the Lagos State Health Scheme affirms the commitment of the Government.

vanguard

