Kwara regaining its lost glory — Gov AbdulRazaq

Kwara state is fast regaining its lost glory after years of alleged political servitude, socio-economic stagnancy, and lack of impactful development that is commensurate with the age of a state that was created some 53 years ago.

Governor AbulRahman AbdulRasaq in his democracy day speech in Ilorin yesterday said, “as Nigeria commemorates another Democracy Day today, Kwarans look back with a huge sense of pride and achievement which included edging out a system they were clearly dissatisfied with and experiencing a political leadership that not only prioritises their basic welfare but also respects them as the kingmakers.

People are today satisfied to have a government that deploys public funds only to serve the greatest majority and not to a few persons with allegiance to any political establishment or interest”. He said his government has prioritised provision of potable water, rehabilitation and equipment of basic education and primary healthcare facilities, social protection, completion of abandoned or uncompleted projects, revamping of dead or dying public facilities, agriculture, empowerment of the civil service, and rehabilitation or construction roads with huge impacts on the agrarian economy.

“In specific terms, the administration has fixed eight major water works and over 400 boreholes. It is renovating 31 schools, 37 primary health centres, and constructing at least 26 rural-urban roads — apart from rehabilitation works on dozens of others”, he said. See more on pages 23 to 25.

