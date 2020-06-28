Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Kogi Chief Judge dies in Abuja COVID-19 isolation centre

On 12:32 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Justice Nasiru Ajanah

Kogi State Chief Judge, Nasir Ajanah has reportedly died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

A member of the family confirmed the death to TheCable on Sunday morning.

His death becomes the second high profile death in less than two weeks after an aide to Yahaya Bello, the state governor, also died in an Abuja hospital.

Ajanah was born in 1956 to the family of MJ Fari Ajanah in Okene local government area.

He studied law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was called to the Nigerian bar as a barrister and solicitor of the supreme court.

Ajanah later set up his private firm, Nasiru Ajanah & Co in Okene, where he practised law between 1985 and 1989.

He served in various capacities such as chairman, Kabba disturbance tribunal, Kogi, (1994); chairman, election petitions tribunal in Adamawa state (1998); member of governing council of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (1999 and 2006) and chairman, panel on Murtala Mohammed international airport fire incident (2000).

Ajanah, whose remains will be buried in Abuja on Sunday, served as chairman, election petitions tribunal in Akwa Ibom state (2007) and chairman, election tribunal petitions in Rivers state (2008).

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!