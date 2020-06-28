Kogi Chief Judge dies in Abuja COVID-19 isolation centre

Kogi State Chief Judge, Nasir Ajanah has reportedly died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

A member of the family confirmed the death to TheCable on Sunday morning.

His death becomes the second high profile death in less than two weeks after an aide to Yahaya Bello, the state governor, also died in an Abuja hospital.

Ajanah was born in 1956 to the family of MJ Fari Ajanah in Okene local government area.

He studied law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was called to the Nigerian bar as a barrister and solicitor of the supreme court.

Ajanah later set up his private firm, Nasiru Ajanah & Co in Okene, where he practised law between 1985 and 1989.

He served in various capacities such as chairman, Kabba disturbance tribunal, Kogi, (1994); chairman, election petitions tribunal in Adamawa state (1998); member of governing council of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (1999 and 2006) and chairman, panel on Murtala Mohammed international airport fire incident (2000).

Ajanah, whose remains will be buried in Abuja on Sunday, served as chairman, election petitions tribunal in Akwa Ibom state (2007) and chairman, election tribunal petitions in Rivers state (2008).

Vanguard