KingP shows others how to fly with “Eze Ego” video

From ruling the airwaves with back to back singles to dropping chart-topping EP, Nigeria-born US-based music star, Promise Ilebor, otherwise known as KingP is currently showing his colleagues how to capture the minds of fans.

With the release of his latest video, “Eze Ego”, the singer keeps showing the essential difference between him and his peers in the music industry as he puts his best foot forward in the flick.

From the moment he decided to take his music career seriously, the Bugatti Records Group (BRG) artiste and CEO has moved away from being just a common Afropop star to taking big moves that have in turn contributed to the success his career has recorded.

His new video has been trending on different music platforms but the singer said his fans were yet to see the best of him even as he promised more songs and visuals before the end of the year.

KingP returns to his roots in the new video, where he featured rapper and Igbo artiste, Zoro as they both brought to the fore a force that once again showed that they are not in the game for jokes.

Shot in Lagos by popular music video director, Prodigeezy, KingP informed Potpourri of his desire to put his songs on the minds of many music lovers, adding that “the vision is to keep dishing out new materials that people would relate with.”

