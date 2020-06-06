Kenya bans single-use plastics from beaches and parks

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kenyan authorities have banned all single-use plastics, such as water bottles and straws, from national parks, beaches, forests, and other protected areas.

The start of the ban coincides with World Environment Day and comes three years after Kenya announced one of the world’s strictest bans on plastic bags.

Before the Coronavirus outbreak, Kenya hosted two million tourists a year.

READ ALSO: Kenya sends Coronavirus patients home

The UN Environment Programme welcomed the ban saying it showed Kenya’s commitment to addressing the global scourge of plastic pollution.

It estimates more than eight billion tonnes of plastic have been produced globally since the 1950s, and most of it has ended up in landfills or the natural environment.

BBC

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: