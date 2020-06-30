Breaking News
Kayode scores again, takes a knee

Kayode celebrating his goal.

Barely a week after scoring a sensational and fantastic overhead kick during a Turkish Super Lig 1 match against  Galatasaray, which was disallowed by referee  Alper Ulusoy, Gaziantep FC striker, Olanrewaju  Kayode,  weekend, scored another beautiful goal for his club, which counted this time around.

The game was against Antalyaspor and it ended 1-1, with  Kayode being Gaziantep FC lone scorer.

Smarting from having his bicycle kick strike wrongly overruled by centre referee,  the former Golden Eaglets and Flying  Eagles forward was in red hot form as he fired in a right volley that rattled the back of the net.

Displaying uncanny sharp alertness and agility in front of goal,  Kayode netted the opener after 58 minutes,  latching onto a pass from the right flank, to spark off wild celebrations from his teammates,  who only a week ago,  we’re left frustrated following the referee’s decision to disallow the former Under-23 forward injury-time overhead kick against Istanbul giants  Galatasaray.

That encounter ended 3-3 at Galatasaray’s home ground.

What made Kayode’s goal against Antalyaspor on Sunday the more interesting was the celebration that ensued after his powerful right volley shot rested at the back of the net.

As if taking a cue from the events and reactions that have trailed the death of Black American, George Floyd,  in the hands of a white  American  police officer, Kayode celebrated his goal with a ‘take-a-knee’ celebration,  evoking emotional responses from teammates and fans watching on television at homes.

His fine scoring form has raised his market value in the transfer market, with some top clubs in the  Turkish top flight believed to be keen to  sign him on a permanent basis from parent club,  Shakhtar  Donetsk of Ukraine.

Some observers and pundits also feel that  Kayode is due for another invitation to the Super Eagles squad by Manager Gernot  Rohr, given his impressive form in top-flight football in Europe.

