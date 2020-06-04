Breaking News
Kano man cheated death, rescued from inside well

Kano state

By Bashir Bello

A thirty years old man (name undisclosed) has cheated death as he was rescued alive after felling inside a well in Kofar Ruwa (Naira da Kwabo), Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.
The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammad who confirmed this to Vanguard said they received a distress call around 1:25 pm on Thursday about the mishap and they swung into rescue missions immediately to save the life of the victim.

Mohammad said the victim was rescued alive and handed to his brother, one Malam Aliyu Iliyasu.
According to him, “Kano state fire service rescued 30 years old man. We received a call through one Malam Nasiru Abdullahi from Kofar Ruwa naira da kwabo in Dala local government at 01:25 pm.
“We send our rescue team and found that it was a man of about 30 years who fell inside a well.
“We rescued victim alive and handed to his brother Malam Aliyu Iliyasu of Kofar Ruwa,” Mohammad stated.

