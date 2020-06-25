Juventus superstar Ronaldo hits new Serie A record

Kindly Share This Story:

Despite Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri not feeling Cristiano Ronaldo is at his best, the Portuguese’s 22nd goal of the Serie A season on Monday night set a new league record.

Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in Juve’s 2-0 win at Bologna on Monday, which moved them four points clear of Lazio at the top of the table.

The goal represented Ronaldo’s 43rd in just 54 Serie A matches for Juventus and it makes him the highest-scoring Portuguese in the league’s history.

The previous record was held by Rui Costa, who scored 42 times in 339 games over a decade in Italy with Fiorentina and AC Milan. Ronaldo has disposed of the previous record in under two seasons.

This comes after Sarri admitted that his star striker is not at his physical peak at the moment and suggested the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man could be losing confidence.

‘I spoke to Cristiano again yesterday, alone and for a long time. He mustn’t lose his confidence,’ Sarri told reporters before the Bologna game.

‘I hope that from tomorrow the fantastic player of old will come back. It’s just that he’s not physically at his best right now.’

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: