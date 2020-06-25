Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Juventus superstar Ronaldo hits new Serie A record

On 12:37 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ronald, Juventus
Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second penalty, and his 50th goal with Juventus, during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Fiorentina on February 2, 2020, at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

Despite Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri not feeling Cristiano Ronaldo is at his best, the Portuguese’s 22nd goal of the Serie A season on Monday night set a new league record.

Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in Juve’s 2-0 win at Bologna on Monday, which moved them four points clear of Lazio at the top of the table.

ALSO READ: Liverpool’s 20 point lead over Man City ‘pretty unthinkable’ – Klopp

The goal represented Ronaldo’s 43rd in just 54 Serie A matches for Juventus and it makes him the highest-scoring Portuguese in the league’s history.

The previous record was held by Rui Costa, who scored 42 times in 339 games over a decade in Italy with Fiorentina and AC Milan. Ronaldo has disposed of the previous record in under two seasons.

This comes after Sarri admitted that his star striker is not at his physical peak at the moment and suggested the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man could be losing confidence.

ALSO READ: Muhammadu Buhari, his service chiefs and the security of Nigerians

‘I spoke to Cristiano again yesterday, alone and for a long time. He mustn’t lose his confidence,’ Sarri told reporters before the Bologna game.

‘I hope that from tomorrow the fantastic player of old will come back. It’s just that he’s not physically at his best right now.’

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!