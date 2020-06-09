Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Just in: Youths lynch 4 suspected spies in Kaduna

On 2:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Just in: Youths lynch, kill 4 suspected spies
Communal clash

…we won’t tolerate mob action – Group

…As police arrest culprits

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National President of Adara Development Association in Kaduna state, Dio Maisamari has confirmed the killing of four youth in their community. by mob action.

“We have been informed of the incident and our association condemns jungle justice in all ramifications,” he said.

According to him, “we have been told what happened but our position is we condemned anybody involved in criminal activities whether he is Adara or Fulani. We were told that some of the suspects have been taken to the police station so our view is that let justice takes its course so that there would be no jungle justice again.”

READ ALSO: Lagos Policing Advisory C’ttee, security outfits diversionary— PDP

The 4 Adara youth were lynched, allegedly by their kinsmen in Doka and Kallah villages of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The natives had suspected the 4 youth acted as informants to the Fulani. They were identified as  Ayuba Zagi,  Danladi Shekarau and David Kampani and Jumare Anthony.

The 3 were lynched in Doka village but Jumare Anthony met his death at Kallah village. Journalists were told that one of the youth was sighted working with the Fulani during an inferno.

Already, 5 persons were arrested by operatives of Kaduna State Police Command in connection with the mob action. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige said the police were on top of the situation as those arrested had assisted with information.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!