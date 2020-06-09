Just in: Youths lynch 4 suspected spies in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

…we won’t tolerate mob action – Group

…As police arrest culprits

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National President of Adara Development Association in Kaduna state, Dio Maisamari has confirmed the killing of four youth in their community. by mob action.

“We have been informed of the incident and our association condemns jungle justice in all ramifications,” he said.

According to him, “we have been told what happened but our position is we condemned anybody involved in criminal activities whether he is Adara or Fulani. We were told that some of the suspects have been taken to the police station so our view is that let justice takes its course so that there would be no jungle justice again.”

The 4 Adara youth were lynched, allegedly by their kinsmen in Doka and Kallah villages of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The natives had suspected the 4 youth acted as informants to the Fulani. They were identified as Ayuba Zagi, Danladi Shekarau and David Kampani and Jumare Anthony.

The 3 were lynched in Doka village but Jumare Anthony met his death at Kallah village. Journalists were told that one of the youth was sighted working with the Fulani during an inferno.

Already, 5 persons were arrested by operatives of Kaduna State Police Command in connection with the mob action. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige said the police were on top of the situation as those arrested had assisted with information.

