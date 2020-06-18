Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

JUST IN: Police release leader of Katsina protest

On 8:43 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

JUST IN: Police release leader of Katsina protestBy Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The leader of the peaceful protest in Katsina, Nastura Ashir  Shariff has been released. Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday night that Sharif’s freedom was made possible by the enormous pressure exerted by the CNG, the Northern Elders Forum, patriotic leaders and elders of the North, among others.

The statement reads:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON NASTURA ASHIR SHARIFF’S, FREEDOM

“The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) hereby confirms that Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman of the Board of Trustees has today been freed from two-day police captivity.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina against the killings of helpless and defenseless citizens by bandits.

READ ALSO: I’m not dead but stuck in London ― Ghali Na’abba

We acknowledge that Sharif’s freedom was made possible by the enormous pressure exerted by the CNG, the Northern Elders Forum, patriotic leaders and elders of the North, a decent section of the civil society, a multi-sectoral cooperation of regional groups and activists and the vigilance of the national and international press.

We equally appreciate the support, cooperation and patience of the entire northern public throughout the period of Shariff’s detention. This is indeed reassuring.

We assure the public that we shall never relent in our struggle for a decent, free, fair and just society no matter the odds.

We urge authorities to endeavor to always place value on human liberty and people’s rights as basic corner stone’s for civilized democracy.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!