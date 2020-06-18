JUST IN: Police release leader of Katsina protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The leader of the peaceful protest in Katsina, Nastura Ashir Shariff has been released. Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday night that Sharif’s freedom was made possible by the enormous pressure exerted by the CNG, the Northern Elders Forum, patriotic leaders and elders of the North, among others.

The statement reads:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON NASTURA ASHIR SHARIFF’S, FREEDOM

“The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) hereby confirms that Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman of the Board of Trustees has today been freed from two-day police captivity.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina against the killings of helpless and defenseless citizens by bandits.

READ ALSO:

We acknowledge that Sharif’s freedom was made possible by the enormous pressure exerted by the CNG, the Northern Elders Forum, patriotic leaders and elders of the North, a decent section of the civil society, a multi-sectoral cooperation of regional groups and activists and the vigilance of the national and international press.

We equally appreciate the support, cooperation and patience of the entire northern public throughout the period of Shariff’s detention. This is indeed reassuring.

We assure the public that we shall never relent in our struggle for a decent, free, fair and just society no matter the odds.

We urge authorities to endeavor to always place value on human liberty and people’s rights as basic corner stone’s for civilized democracy.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: