JUST IN : Obaseki to join PDP today

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AFTER days of uncertainty, Governor Godwin Obaseki’s awaited formal defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been scheduled to take place today at the party’s Secretariat in Benin City.‎

Hundreds of PDP leaders and supporters had yesterday relocated to the Secretariat of the party expecting the governor’s arrival when information came that the event has been shifted till today.

The Nation Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi confirmed this yesterday in Benin City and also reaffirmed that the party’s governorship primaries originally scheduled for today and Saturday, have been shifted to next week Tuesday, June 23.

Officials of the PDP had been engaged in negotiations with Obaseki and top officials of his government on power-sharing between the two blocs ahead of his defection in the last few days.

Though details and terms of the negotiations could not be ascertained at press time yesterday, it was gathered that part of the negotiation was to give him the party’s ticket but some of the aspirants are said to be resisting the move.

