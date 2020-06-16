Just in: Nsukka LG boss reported dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinenyeh Ozor

The incumbent chairman of Nsukka local government council of Enugu state, Chief Patrick Kenechukwu Omeje, has been reported dead.

Vanguard gathered that the council chairman died in the early hours of Tuesday morning at an undisclosed hospital in Enugu.

A reliable source close to the local government council who would not want his name in print said that workers came to work only to be turned back home over the reported death of the council chairman.

READ ALSO:

Some of the workers while going home were weeping, gnashing teeth in disgust over the death of the chairman.

It could be recalled that the chairman was unable to attend state function last Friday of commissioning two court complexes in Nsukka due to his failing health.

Circumstances over the alleged death of the council boss have not been made public as the council secretariat is under lock as at the time of filling this report.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: