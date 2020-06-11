June 12: Katsina youths cancel Democracy Day celebration, opt for protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Andy Asemota

Following the spate of insecurity and banditry in Katsina State, the leadership of Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) in the state has cancelled the June 12 Democracy Day celebration across the state.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman of the state chapter of NYC, Aliyu Idris Zakari, and the director, sports and social development, NYC national headquarters Abuja, Aminu Ubale Funtua, said instead of the Democracy Day celebration in Katsina, the group has resolved to organise the first Katsina online media protest Friday, June 12. 2020, at exactly 11 am.

The youths, who implored President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state to “wake up and do the needful before it’s too late,” asked: “How can we celebrate Democracy Day in a situation

like this? Our state is bleeding and our people are dying almost on a daily basis (and) we cannot sleep with our two eyes closed and the Federal Government is so careless.

“We are in raining season but we cannot even visit our farms talk less of planting crops, no weekly markets in some of the affected areas. Enough is enough; we can no longer accept your excuses, Baba.

“Show actions if you are really serious or otherwise.

“It’s certain that (there is) no economic growth or development without providing adequate security of lives and property but the security situation in Faskari, Sabuwa, Kankara, Danmusa, Batsari and Jibia is quite disturbing.”

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone A, had lent its voice to the critics of the government’s handling of the insecurity challenges in Katsina State.

The Assistant Secretary-General, NANS Zone A, Abubakar Bature, in a statement yesterday, raised the alarm over the level of insecurity in the state, saying it’s getting worse and beyond people’s expectations and control.

The statement read in part: “Enough is enough; save the life of our dear people of Faskari, Dandume, Sabuwa, Batasri and other affected areas. What we want is the government’s intervention to stop the killing of innocent people of our dear state,

“Katsina, the state of President Muhammadu Buhari. The number of orphans and refugees are always increasing and our political office holders have left us alone to face the bandits.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: