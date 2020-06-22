Vanguard Logo

Ize –Iyamu urges Obaseki to return to APC

Ize-Iyamu, Obaseki
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (right); and Chieftain of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu,

The All Progressives Congress (APC), flag bearer in Edo state governorship election, Pastor Ize –Iyamu has urged the Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaaeki to return to his Original Political Party, the All Progressive APC.

Ize –Iyamu gave the advice on Monday while casting his vote during the direct primary election of the party in the State.

The Edo State APC candidate assured members of the Party of the Governor’s return at, shortly after accrediting and casting his vote at the Primaries.

“I will reconcile with all aggrieved Members including the Governor Mr. Godwin Obaaeki”.

