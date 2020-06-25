It’s time to execute Orosanye report — NECA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Nigeria Employer’s Consultative Association, NECA, has said current economic realities have made it important for the Oronsaye report to be implemented and deliberate efforts made to plug leakages in governance.

NECA’s Acting President, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, made the points at a post-Governing Council briefing, on Thursday, at NECA House, Lagos.

Although Adeniyi commended President Buhari for approving the implementation of the Oronsaye Report eight years after its submission to the last administration, he faulted the Federal Government delay in implementation.

Adeniyi said: “Recent global economic downturn has proved that the country cannot afford the burden of wasted billions of Naira and over-lapping roles of some of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Some overlapping activities of the MDAs are, in reality, hindering the Ease-of-Doing-Business efforts of the government.

“For the cost of governance to be reduced and ensure fiscal discipline, government must go beyond the implementation of the Oronsaye report and deliberately reduce other leakages arising from over-bloated retinue of aides of political officers and expenditure profile with no direct national development impact.”

On the risk of job loss with the execution of the Orosanye report, he said focus should not be on negatives, but on the streamlining that will come from eliminating duplication of duties.

According to him, “rather than thinking of job loss, we should look at the fact that it will bring sanity. For instance, we have SON, NAFDAC, NESRA, and some related ministries. What are they doing differently that can’t be combined in one angency?”

He noted that over the past years, NECA had reiterated that the implementation of the report is fundamental to the institutionalisation of operational efficiency and reduction of government expenditure in the long term.

“It is worrisome,” he said, “that with over 250 institutions, parastatals and agencies of government, the average cost of governance in Nigeria remains among the highest globally.

“We urge that the Oronsaye Report should not suffer the fate of the Ahmed Joda Panel Report and the Allison Ayida Report of 1995.”

He also announced NECA’s 63rd Annual General Meeting fixed for on Tuesday, July 21, which he said would be held in conformity with global trends and with public safety as the watchword.

In his closing remarks, NECA’s Director-General, Dr. Timothy Olawale, said journalists deserved accolades, especially having to do their job even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.

