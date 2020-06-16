ITF reviews vision to address current economic challenges

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Sir Joseph Ari has disclosed the Fund has concluded arrangements to commence the implementation of the second phase of its plan, which is christened: ITF Reviewed Vision: Strategies for Mandate Actualization.

Ari said such is part of continued efforts to improve the Fund’s service delivery and facilitate the actualization of its mandate, noting that the first phase of the plan, which was implemented between 2016 and early 2020 among others equipped over 500,000 Nigerians with skills, over 70 percent of which are gainfully employed or successful entrepreneurs.

Unveiling the Plan during an engagement with top Management of the Fund on Monday, the DG said the plan that is ‘hundred percent homegrown’ was “targeted at rectifying the pitfalls that were observed in the implementation of the first phase, while also seeking to build on the achievements of the first phase and support the initiatives of the Federal Government especially in the Agricultural sector.”

The DG, according to a statement by ITF Head, Public Affairs, Suleyol Chagu stressed that the plan, which implementation will commence immediately and terminate in 2024, “will focus on nine key areas of the Fund’s activities namely: Direct Training Services, Revenue Generation and Sustainable Funding, Resource Utilization, Special Intervention Programmes, Human Capital Development, Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), Research and Development, Automation of Business Processes and other Programmes/Services.”

Under the Direct Training Services, he explained “the ITF would focus on Curriculum Development, E-Learning, Consultancy Services, Standardization and Certification, Re-engineering Business Development Support (BDS) Services for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Technical and Vocational Skills Programmes, Certification of Apprentices, Technicians and Craftsmen as well as Performance and Productivity Improvement Training, while training programmes will be developed for the Maritime and Oil and Gas sectors that were hitherto not given priority attention by the Fund.”

In response to the COVID-19, Ari said that the Fund will develop and implement selected training programmes at no cost to the organisations just as all ITF facilities across the country will be fumigated while face masks and hand sanitizers will be procured for all staff among other COVID-19 interventions.

